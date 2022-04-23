UrduPoint.com

Russia Claims Strike On Depot Stocking Western Weapons Near Odessa

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Russia claims strike on depot stocking Western weapons near Odessa

Russia's defence ministry said Saturday its troops had conducted a missile strike on a depot containing weapons delivered by the United States and European countries to Ukrainian forces near Odessa

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Russia's defence ministry said Saturday its troops had conducted a missile strike on a depot containing weapons delivered by the United States and European countries to Ukrainian forces near Odessa.

"Russian armed forces today disabled with high-precision and long-range missiles a logistics terminal at the military airfield near Odessa where a large batch of foreign weapons delivered by the United States and European countries were stored," it said in a statement.

The strike was among 22 Ukrainian military sites Russia targetted by missiles Saturday, including three arms and munitions depots near Ilichiovka and Kramatorsk, said the ministry.

Also Saturday, Russian warplanes carried out strikes on 79 military sites, including 16 weapons and fuels depots, the statement added.

Related Topics

Russia Kramatorsk Odessa United States

Recent Stories

Germany's Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Says Impossible ..

Germany's Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Says Impossible to Isolate Russia in Long Run

1 minute ago
 30 criminals held, contraband seized

30 criminals held, contraband seized

1 minute ago
 CM hails PM announcements for Balochistan

CM hails PM announcements for Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 Russia's Kursk Region Governor Says Ukraine Shelle ..

Russia's Kursk Region Governor Says Ukraine Shelled Border Crossing

6 minutes ago
 7 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

7 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago
 Turkish Foreign Minister Says Noticing US' Constru ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Says Noticing US' Constructive Attitude on F-16 Sales

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.