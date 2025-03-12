Russia Claims Sweeping Gains In Kursk Region
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 04:10 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Russia said Wednesday it was making sweeping progress in the Kursk region, taking back control of five villages previously occupied by Ukrainian troops.
Its forces have also entered the town of Sudzha, the largest town that fell under Kyiv's control, and are conducting "assault operations" there, the state TASS news agency reported.
"The information provided by our military shows that our troops are successfully advancing in the Kursk Region, liberating areas that were under the control of the militants. The dynamic is good," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Kyiv launched its surprise assault on the Kursk region last August, but has steadily lost ground as Moscow deploys thousands of reinforcements including North Korean soldiers.
In the past week, Kyiv has ceded control of dozens of square kilometres of territory, according to military bloggers.
Video shared by Russian news outlets on Wednesday purported to show Russian troops waving a flag in the centre of Sudzha, which Kyiv seized shortly after its offensive began.
Kursk is one of Kyiv's few bargaining chips in swapping land with Russia, which has seized and occupied around a fifth of Ukraine since it took Crimea in 2014 and launched its full-scale assault in February 2022.
Recent Stories
Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem
UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation
90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA
89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February
Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals a ..
Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app
Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..
Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre
Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair
International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..
Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system
More Stories From World
-
Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem5 minutes ago
-
Japan says 'regrettable' not exempt from US steel tariffs6 minutes ago
-
Russia claims sweeping gains in Kursk region6 minutes ago
-
Ukraine military aid deliveries resume through Poland: Warsaw6 minutes ago
-
Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa port kills four: Kyiv6 minutes ago
-
Bosnia police ordered to bring in Serb leader Dodik26 minutes ago
-
Italian defence firm Leonardo to boost capacity amid geopolitical risks26 minutes ago
-
Georgia court extends ex-president Saakashvili's jail term36 minutes ago
-
China, EU vow countermeasures against sweeping US steel tariffs1 hour ago
-
Bosnia police ordered to bring in Serb leader Dodik1 hour ago
-
Pakistan calls for boosting global efforts to achieve gender parity at a UN event1 hour ago
-
China strongly condemns terrorist attack on Jaffar express in Balochistan1 hour ago