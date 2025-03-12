Open Menu

Russia Claims Sweeping Gains In Kursk Region

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Russia said Wednesday it was making sweeping progress in the Kursk region, taking back control of five villages previously occupied by Ukrainian troops.

Its forces have also entered the town of Sudzha, the largest town that fell under Kyiv's control, and are conducting "assault operations" there, the state TASS news agency reported.

"The information provided by our military shows that our troops are successfully advancing in the Kursk Region, liberating areas that were under the control of the militants. The dynamic is good," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Kyiv launched its surprise assault on the Kursk region last August, but has steadily lost ground as Moscow deploys thousands of reinforcements including North Korean soldiers.

In the past week, Kyiv has ceded control of dozens of square kilometres of territory, according to military bloggers.

Video shared by Russian news outlets on Wednesday purported to show Russian troops waving a flag in the centre of Sudzha, which Kyiv seized shortly after its offensive began.

Kursk is one of Kyiv's few bargaining chips in swapping land with Russia, which has seized and occupied around a fifth of Ukraine since it took Crimea in 2014 and launched its full-scale assault in February 2022.

