Open Menu

Russia Claims West Aided Moscow Attackers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Russia claims West aided Moscow attackers

The head of Russia's FSB security agency claimed Tuesday that Western and Ukrainian special services had aided the attackers who stormed a Moscow concert hall last week, killing dozens

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The head of Russia's FSB security agency claimed Tuesday that Western and Ukrainian special services had aided the attackers who stormed a Moscow concert hall last week, killing dozens.

Russia continues to allege Ukraine was somehow involved in Friday's massacre, even after President Vladimir Putin acknowledged "radical Islamists" had carried it out.

"We believe the action was prepared both by the radical Islamists themselves and, of course, facilitated by Western special services, and Ukraine's special services themselves have a direct connection to this," FSB head Alexander Bortnikov was cited as saying by Russian news agencies.

He also repeated the Kremlin's claim that the attackers tried fleeing over the Ukrainian border, an assertion that Kyiv has called absurd.

"I'll let you in on a little secret: they were going to be greeted as heroes on the other side," Bortnikov said.

He added that while Russia understood who organised the attack, "the one who ordered it has not been identified yet".

He did not provide evidence for his assertions and Ukraine has vehemently denied any role.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Border

Recent Stories

Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings

Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings

4 minutes ago
 Health minister for introducing advance facilities ..

Health minister for introducing advance facilities, market-based subjects in med ..

4 minutes ago
 Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack ..

Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack on Chinese personnel

4 minutes ago
 IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"

IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"

4 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing project ..

CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing projects

10 minutes ago
 Body found from canal

Body found from canal

10 minutes ago
CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist ..

CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Naval base in Turbat

10 minutes ago
 Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million o ..

Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million on overpricing

10 minutes ago
 Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC

Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC

10 minutes ago
 Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms

Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms

22 minutes ago
 Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for ..

Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade

22 minutes ago
 Man killed in road mishap

Man killed in road mishap

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World