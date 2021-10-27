Russia Clarifies Information About Use Of Turkish Drones In Donbas - Lavrov
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 04:07 PM
Moscow is clarifying information about Kiev's use of Turkish drones in Donbas, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Moscow is clarifying information about Kiev's use of Turkish drones in Donbas, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"As for the reports on the use of the Bayraktar drone by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on positions in the Donbas, we are now rechecking this information," Lavrov told reporters.