UrduPoint.com

Russia Clarifying Information About Use Of Turkish Drones In Donbas - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Russia Clarifying Information About Use of Turkish Drones in Donbas - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Russia is clarifying information about Ukraine's use of Turkish drones in the breakaway eastern region of Donbas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"As for the reports on the use of the Bayraktar drone by the armed forces of Ukraine on positions in the Donbas, we are now rechecking this information," Lavrov told reporters.

The minister suggested that the reports were related to the situation in the village of Staromarivka, where Ukrainian armed forces had carried out "a provocation" the day before.

"They were rebuffed, as we understand it," Lavrov added.

Despite leaving no casualties, according to preliminary assessments, the purported use of Turkish drones in east Ukraine should give food for thought about developments in the region, Lavrov said.

"In principle, the story should certainly make all those who indulge Ukraine's capricious demands that it should be admitted to NATO tomorrow think twice, and should certainly make those who arm the neo-Nazi-controlled Kiev regime think twice," he noted.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian military shared a video capturing the first tactical use of Turkey's Bayraktar combat drones in Donbas.

Related Topics

Drone NATO Ukraine Russia Turkey Kiev All Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

UVAS observes Kashmir Black Day

UVAS observes Kashmir Black Day

21 seconds ago
 Women parliamentarians’ express satisfaction ove ..

Women parliamentarians’ express satisfaction over performance of gender-protec ..

2 minutes ago
 TECNO POVA 2 PUBG Campus Championship to Continue ..

TECNO POVA 2 PUBG Campus Championship to Continue in Lahore

8 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: England restricts Bangladesh t ..

T20 World Cup 2021: England restricts Bangladesh to 124 in first inning

10 minutes ago
 33,635 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

33,635 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan to ‘support participation of women migr ..

Pakistan to ‘support participation of women migrant workers’ as chair of Abu ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.