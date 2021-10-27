Russia Clarifying Information About Use of Turkish Drones in Donbas - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Russia is clarifying information about Ukraine's use of Turkish drones in the breakaway eastern region of Donbas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"As for the reports on the use of the Bayraktar drone by the armed forces of Ukraine on positions in the Donbas, we are now rechecking this information," Lavrov told reporters.

The minister suggested that the reports were related to the situation in the village of Staromarivka, where Ukrainian armed forces had carried out "a provocation" the day before.

"They were rebuffed, as we understand it," Lavrov added.

Despite leaving no casualties, according to preliminary assessments, the purported use of Turkish drones in east Ukraine should give food for thought about developments in the region, Lavrov said.

"In principle, the story should certainly make all those who indulge Ukraine's capricious demands that it should be admitted to NATO tomorrow think twice, and should certainly make those who arm the neo-Nazi-controlled Kiev regime think twice," he noted.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian military shared a video capturing the first tactical use of Turkey's Bayraktar combat drones in Donbas.