Russia close to new gas transit deal with Ukraine: Putin

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :President Vladimir Putin said Thursday Moscow and Kiev were close to a new deal on supplies of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine , adding a new gas war would not be in Russia 's interest.

"I think we will agree. We are on our way to an agreement, we will strive for Ukraine to be content with this agreement," Putin said during his annual end-of-year news conference.

His remarks came as Russia, the European Union and Ukraine were holding in Berlin on Thursday the latest round of talks on a new gas transit deal.

The current gas transit contract between the two ex-Soviet countries expires at the end of the year.

Previous rounds of talks on the extension of the agreement have failed.

Putin said Thursday that Moscow wants to keep some gas flowing through Ukraine, despite having built several pipelines to Europe since the current deal was agreed a decade ago.

Last year Russia's Gazprom supplied Europe with 200.8 billion cubic metres of natural gas, with about 40 percent going through Ukraine.

"Despite building many infrastructure projects... we will keep transit through Ukraine, the question is the volume of this gas and the dates of the contract," Putin said.