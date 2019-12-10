Russia Closed Discussions Of Payments To Estonia For "Soviet Occupation" - Ambassador

Russia closed the issue of "annexation" and compensations to Estonia for the alleged "Soviet occupation" once and for all, Russian Ambassador to Estonia Alexander Petrov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Russia closed the issue of "annexation" and compensations to Estonia for the alleged "Soviet occupation" once and for all, Russian Ambassador to Estonia Alexander Petrov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I will cite official statements of Russian representatives today, according to which any calls on Russia to return allegedly 'annexed' territories to Estonia are unacceptable. The same applies to the demands that our country pay some compensation for the 'Soviet occupation'. These topics are closed once and forever," Petrov said.