UrduPoint.com

Russia Closely Followed Biden's Visit To Ukraine, To Follow Events In Poland - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Russia Closely Followed Biden's Visit to Ukraine, to Follow Events in Poland - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russia has followed the surprise visit of US President Joe Biden to Ukraine very closely and will continue to follow developments in Poland, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Such events are important.

Naturally, we followed this very carefully, we will carefully observe what will happen in Poland today, although with a high degree of probability it can be assumed that this will be a continuation of the concentration of Russophobia and mutual conviction in new arms deliveries and a new escalation of tension," Peskov told Russian broadcaster Channel One.

Biden's visit to Ukraine can in no way affect the internal situation in Russia, the official added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Visit Poland

Recent Stories

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply TH ..

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply THUNDER Precision-Guided Munitio ..

2 hours ago
 FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuania ..

FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuanian leadership

2 hours ago
 NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, econ ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, economic ties

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf Theatre Festival

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.