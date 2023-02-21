(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russia has followed the surprise visit of US President Joe Biden to Ukraine very closely and will continue to follow developments in Poland, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Such events are important.

Naturally, we followed this very carefully, we will carefully observe what will happen in Poland today, although with a high degree of probability it can be assumed that this will be a continuation of the concentration of Russophobia and mutual conviction in new arms deliveries and a new escalation of tension," Peskov told Russian broadcaster Channel One.

Biden's visit to Ukraine can in no way affect the internal situation in Russia, the official added.