Russia Closely Followed Presidential Election In Belarus - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Russia Closely Followed Presidential Election in Belarus - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Moscow carefully monitored the presidential election in Belarus, to the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Moscow was closely following the developments of the entire election campaign in Belarus. Despite the attempts by some forces to organize massive protests after the vote concluded, the authorities managed to prevent dangerous escalation of the situation," the ministry said.

The ministry has also lamented incidents with Russian journalists covering the election.

"The Minsk Embassy is dealing with each case separately. We call on the Russian media workers to fully comply with law while acting in a professional capacity in the territory of Belarus," the ministry added.

"We are convinced that the choice made by the people of Belarus will allow it to carry on solving the tasks facing the republic and facilitate the strengthening of friendship between our brotherly countries," the ministry concluded.

