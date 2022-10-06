Russia Closely Monitoring Situation on Korean Peninsula - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Moscow is closely monitoring the development of the situation on the Korean Peninsula in light of North Korea's latest missile launches and US-South Korean joint military exercises, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are closely monitoring the development of the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

It remains tense amid large-scale joint military exercises being held by Washington and Seoul for the first time since 2017," Zakharova said at a press briefing.

Moscow believes that regional problems can be solved only by creating a system of peace in Northeast Asia, which will take into account the legitimate concerns of all the interested parties and provide security guarantees, according to the spokeswoman.

Zakharova added that Russia was in favor of "the earliest possible resumption of the political and diplomatic process aimed at the formation of such a mechanism."