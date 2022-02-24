UrduPoint.com

Russia Closes Airspace Near Borders Of Ukraine For Civil Aircraft - Aviation Authority

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Russian airspace near the Ukrainian borders is closed for civil aircraft amid a security threat due to the use of military equipment, an aviation authority said on Thursday.

"A temporary regulation for the use of airspace has been established due to the high threat to the safety of civil aircraft flights caused by the use of weapons and military equipment in the area limited by the coordinates .

.. further along the western border of Ukraine ... further along the western border of Belarus," the notification obtained by Sputnik said.

>