UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Closes Borders To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 08:33 PM

Russia closes borders to slow coronavirus spread

Russia is fully closing its borders from Monday to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Saturday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Russia is fully closing its borders from Monday to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Saturday.

Russia will "temporarily restrict traffic" across national borders to prevent new cases, said a decree published on the government website, which listed exceptions including diplomats.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCC decides to close Eastern, Western borders for ..

3 minutes ago

Confirmed coronavirus cases reach 1,408 with only ..

3 minutes ago

Textile exporters appeal for relief in payment of ..

3 minutes ago

How to Combat Coronavirus: A message from the CEO ..

19 minutes ago

Europe death toll from coronavirus surges past 20, ..

3 minutes ago

DHO confirms 2nd coronavirus patient in Abbottabad ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.