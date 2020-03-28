Russia closes borders to slow coronavirus spread

Russia is fully closing its borders from Monday to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Saturday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Russia is fully closing its borders from Monday to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Saturday.

Russia will "temporarily restrict traffic" across national borders to prevent new cases, said a decree published on the government website, which listed exceptions including diplomats.