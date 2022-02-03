Russia Closes DW Bureau, Annuls Accreditation of Its Employees - Foreign Ministry

Russia closes the Deutsche Welle's bureau and annulled the accreditation of its employees in response to the RT DE ban in Germany, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russia closes the Deutsche Welle's bureau and annulled the accreditation of its employees in response to the RT DE ban in Germany, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Closure of the correspondent's office of the German television and radio company Deutsche Welle in the Russian Federation," the ministry said, adding that all employees of the Russian bureau will lose their accreditation.

The ministry also said that this is the first step of Russia's response to the RT DE ban.

"Information on the next steps of the response will be published in a timely manner," the ministry said.