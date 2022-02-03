UrduPoint.com

Russia Closes DW Bureau, Annuls Accreditation Of Its Employees - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Russia Closes DW Bureau, Annuls Accreditation of Its Employees - Foreign Ministry

Russia closes the Deutsche Welle's bureau and annulled the accreditation of its employees in response to the RT DE ban in Germany, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russia closes the Deutsche Welle's bureau and annulled the accreditation of its employees in response to the RT DE ban in Germany, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Closure of the correspondent's office of the German television and radio company Deutsche Welle in the Russian Federation," the ministry said, adding that all employees of the Russian bureau will lose their accreditation.

The ministry also said that this is the first step of Russia's response to the RT DE ban.

"Information on the next steps of the response will be published in a timely manner," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia German Company Germany TV All

Recent Stories

DC for providing relief to people

DC for providing relief to people

1 minute ago
 Polish President Submits Bill Suggesting Controver ..

Polish President Submits Bill Suggesting Controversial Disciplinary Chamber Be A ..

1 minute ago
 SABS Uni organizes seminar on environment and Manc ..

SABS Uni organizes seminar on environment and Manchar Lake

1 minute ago
 IGP Punjab issues orders for special training of p ..

IGP Punjab issues orders for special training of police drivers

1 minute ago
 Export growth in FY22 to be higher than total grow ..

Export growth in FY22 to be higher than total growth in past 10 years: Asad

3 minutes ago
 Minister for use of modern technology in agricultu ..

Minister for use of modern technology in agricultural research to achieve self s ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>