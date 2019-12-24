Russia Commends Prisoner Swap Agreement Between Kiev, Donbas - Diplomatic Source

Moscow views positively the fact that Kiev has agreed to exchange prisoners with the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk before the end of 2019 in the all-for-all format, and hopes it will succeed, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Moscow views positively the fact that Kiev has agreed to exchange prisoners with the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk before the end of 2019 in the all-for-all format, and hopes it will succeed, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Trilateral Contact Group, consisting of Russia, Ukraine, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), had a video conference with the participation of Donbas representatives, during which the sides agreed to conduct a prisoner exchange.

"We view it quite positively as an important step toward the implementation of the Paris agreement [after the Normandy Four summit on December 9], which, among other things, included [calls for] an exchange of prisoners and detained persons before the year's end.

Although, it was phrased more subtly, all for all, starting with all identified for all identified. The exchange will be performed based on this principle. We hope it will be successful," the source said.

The developments are some of the most recent in the conflict between Donetsk and Luhansk, and Kiev, which began after the eastern regions proclaimed independence from Ukraine in 2014.

The last prisoner exchange between the warring sides took place in December 2017.