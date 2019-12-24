UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Commends Prisoner Swap Agreement Between Kiev, Donbas - Diplomatic Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 04:48 PM

Russia Commends Prisoner Swap Agreement Between Kiev, Donbas - Diplomatic Source

Moscow views positively the fact that Kiev has agreed to exchange prisoners with the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk before the end of 2019 in the all-for-all format, and hopes it will succeed, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Moscow views positively the fact that Kiev has agreed to exchange prisoners with the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk before the end of 2019 in the all-for-all format, and hopes it will succeed, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Trilateral Contact Group, consisting of Russia, Ukraine, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), had a video conference with the participation of Donbas representatives, during which the sides agreed to conduct a prisoner exchange.

"We view it quite positively as an important step toward the implementation of the Paris agreement [after the Normandy Four summit on December 9], which, among other things, included [calls for] an exchange of prisoners and detained persons before the year's end.

Although, it was phrased more subtly, all for all, starting with all identified for all identified. The exchange will be performed based on this principle. We hope it will be successful," the source said.

The developments are some of the most recent in the conflict between Donetsk and Luhansk, and Kiev, which began after the eastern regions proclaimed independence from Ukraine in 2014.

The last prisoner exchange between the warring sides took place in December 2017.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Paris Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence December 2017 2019 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Federal govt announces 15 per cent cut in prices o ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Customs discusses more cooperation in govern ..

11 minutes ago

Ring In a Loud New Year with the HUAWEI Y9 Family

14 minutes ago

Cultural relics of 7 dynasties excavated in north ..

1 minute ago

Saudi, Kuwait ink deal to resume joint oil output

32 minutes ago

Police recovered 4 Brick kiln workers in Mithi

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.