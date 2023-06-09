Russia Committed to Close Cooperation With CIS Countries - Putin

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) As the future chair of the CIS, Russia is committed to closely cooperate with the CIS countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I am sure that all these areas can and should be developed in a broader context with the participation of all the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Russia will assume the presidency of the CIS next year and we are committed to the closest cooperation with partners in the Commonwealth in the implementation of the ambitious plans outlined," Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the CIS and Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) delegations in Sochi.