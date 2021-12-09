UrduPoint.com

Russia Committed To Constructive Interaction With New German Government - Zakharova

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:38 PM

Russia is committed to constructive interaction with the new government of Germany, expects to establish creative joint work, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

"We are committed to constructive interaction with the new government of Germany.

We are invariably interested in constructive relations with Germany," she said at a briefing.

According to Zakharova, Russia hopes to "establish creative and pragmatic joint work with the Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany."

