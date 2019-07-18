UrduPoint.com
Russia Committed To Fulfilling Paris Accord, Other Climate Pacts - Deputy Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 02:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Russia is committed to complying with international climate pacts, including the Paris Agreement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

"On climate, our country is committed to fulfilling the commitments as part of international climate conventions, including the Paris Climate Agreement, this is linked to SDG 13 [sustainable development goal on climate action]," Pankin said on Wednesday.

The fight against climate change requires well-though, coordinated and realistic actions, in which new technologies can play an essential role, Pankin said.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during the G20 summit in Osaka that Russia will soon proceed with the ratification of the Paris Agreement.

The Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015, aims to curb climate change by trying to keep the increase in global average temperature below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. To date, the agreement has been ratified by 185 out of the 197 parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The UN headquarters is hosting the ten-day High-level Political Forum, which focuses on assessing successes and challenges on the path towards the achievement of the 17 sustainable development goals by 2030.

