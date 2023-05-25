Russia Committed to Karabakh Conflict Resolution - Putin

Russia's stance on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution has not changed and is based on the framework of trilateral agreements with Armenia and Azerbaijan, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

"And you know that in discussions both with our Armenian friends and with Azerbaijan, we have always adhered and now adhere to this very stance - everything should be in accordance with the spirit and letter of our trilateral statement, and our position here does not change," Putin said during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.