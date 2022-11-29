Russia Committed to New START, Considers It Still Effective - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia is committed to the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and the postponement of the meeting of the bilateral consultative commission does not violate it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Russia is committed to the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and the postponement of the meeting of the bilateral consultative commission does not violate it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik the meeting of the Russian-US bilateral consultative commission on the New START in Cairo, scheduled for November 29 to December 6, will not take place, and will be postponed to a later date.

"The agreement is effective because all other mechanisms are working... As for the meeting of the bilateral consultative commission, there is a possibility of such an agreement (on postponement) under the treaty," Ryabkov said, stressing that Russia remains committed to the treaty.