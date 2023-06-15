Russia Committed to Principle of Inadmissibility of Nuclear War - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russia remains committed to the principle of inadmissibility of nuclear war, restricting its potential use of nuclear weapons to defense as a last resort in emergency situations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Russia is fully committed to the principle of inadmissibility of nuclear war.

There can be no winners in this war and it should never be waged," Zakharova told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that "Russia's policy on nuclear deterrence is exclusively defensive in nature, with a potential use of nuclear weapons clearly limited to emergency situations and the exclusively defensive purposes."

