Russia Committed To Principle Of Inadmissibility Of Nuclear War - Foreign Ministry

Published June 15, 2023

Russia Committed to Principle of Inadmissibility of Nuclear War - Foreign Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russia remains committed to the principle of inadmissibility of nuclear war, restricting its potential use of nuclear weapons to defense as a last resort in emergency situations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Russia is fully committed to the principle of inadmissibility of nuclear war.

There can be no winners in this war and it should never be waged," Zakharova told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that "Russia's policy on nuclear deterrence is exclusively defensive in nature, with a potential use of nuclear weapons clearly limited to emergency situations and the exclusively defensive purposes."

SPIEF is being held on June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

