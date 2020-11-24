Russia Committed To Promoting "Troika Plus" Talks On Afghanistan - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russia is committed to promoting the "troika plus" format of talks on Afghanistan and cannot rule out other countries joining, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"We are committed to promoting intra-Afghan talks in the "troika plus" format with the participation of Russia, the United States and China, as well as Pakistan.

Other partners may also be invited to engage in that work at a later stage," Lavrov said at a pledging conference.