Russia Committed To Rescue Citizen Kidnapped By Pirates In Gulf Of Guinea - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Russian Embassy in Nigeria on Tuesday reported that a Russian citizen was abducted by pirates during an attack on a ship in the Gulf of Guinea, and said that all possible efforts were being made to rescue him.

"According to the shipping company 'De Poli Shipmanagement,' on March 12, 210 miles from Lagos (Nigeria), a pirate attack on the ship 'MT Davide B' took place. A Russian citizen S. V. Vdovin, among other crew members, was abducted," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

It added that all possible measures were being taken to determine the abducted sailor's whereabouts and ensure his release.

The Gulf of Guinea is known to be the most pirate-heavy waters, with a surge in ambushes and abductions seen over the past two years.

More Stories From World

