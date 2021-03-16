UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Committed To Rescuing Citizen Kidnapped By Pirates In Gulf Of Guinea - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:26 PM

Russia Committed to Rescuing Citizen Kidnapped by Pirates in Gulf of Guinea - Embassy

The Russian embassy in Nigeria said on Tuesday that a Russian citizen had been abducted by pirates during an attack on a ship in the Gulf of Guinea, adding that efforts were being made to rescue the hostage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Russian embassy in Nigeria said on Tuesday that a Russian citizen had been abducted by pirates during an attack on a ship in the Gulf of Guinea, adding that efforts were being made to rescue the hostage.

"According to the shipping company 'De Poli Shipmanagement,' on March 12, 210 miles from Lagos (Nigeria), a pirate attack on the ship 'MT Davide B' took place. A Russian citizen S. V. Vdovin, among other crew members, was abducted," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

The embassy added that "all possible measures" were being taken to determine the abducted sailor's whereabouts and ensure his release.

A spokesman for De Poli Shipmanagement, Cor Radings, told Sputnik that the attack took place on March 11 in the afternoon.

"We were not able yet to establish contact with our crew or with people who are holding them. All our efforts are going to restore this contact. So, there are no news," Radings said.

The spokesman refrained from disclosing any identity details of the seized sailors because of privacy reasons but confirmed that one of them was a Russian national.

"Other nationalities there were people from the Philippines and the Baltic states, but the majority of the crew on board from the Philippines," Radings said.

The Gulf of Guinea is known to be one of the world's most pirate-heavy waters, with a surge in ambushes and abductions over the past two years.

Related Topics

Attack World Russia Facebook Company Lagos Philippines Guinea Nigeria March All From

Recent Stories

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls for ..

22 seconds ago

Switzerland Rejects Harassment Allegations Against ..

25 seconds ago

First-ever Anthology comprising Research Work on C ..

26 seconds ago

Chief Minister inaugurates new emergency block at ..

28 seconds ago

Myanmar Unrest Leads to Surge in Food, Fuel Prices ..

8 minutes ago

National Employment Exchange orientation session a ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.