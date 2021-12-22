Russia Completed Construction of 1st Plant for Production of Attack Drones - Kronstadt

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Russia has completed the construction of the country's first plant for production of attack drones in the town of Dubna, the Kronstadt company said on Wednesday.

"Construction and installation works have been completed in the production building of the first specialized serial plant of large-size unmanned aerial vehicles in Russia.

Construction lasted from April to December 2021 � this is the first aircraft plant built in post-Soviet Russia," a company representative told reporters.