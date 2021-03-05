UrduPoint.com
Russia Completed Phase 2 Trials Of Sputnik Light Single-Dose Coronavirus Vaccine- Minister

Muhammad Irfan Fri 05th March 2021 | 10:40 AM

Russia Completed Phase 2 Trials of Sputnik Light Single-Dose Coronavirus Vaccine- Minister

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Russia has completed phase 2 clinical trials of its single-dose coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light, all data has been submitted to experts for assessment, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"Phase 2 clinical trials have been completed. [Information] has been submitted for expert assessment. We have also completed the assessment of [Russian research center] Vector's EpiVacCorona vaccine for people aged 60 years and over," Murashko told reporters.

