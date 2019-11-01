Russia Completed Supplies of S-400 Air Defense Missile Systems to Turkey - Rosoboronexport

Russia completed the delivery of all components of S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey ahead of schedule, Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Russia completed the delivery of all components of S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey ahead of schedule, Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said Friday.

Earlier, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Russia's S-400 in Turkey would be prepared for commissioning until next spring.

"In 2019, Rosoboronexport has continued to strengthen its image of a reliable partner, a dynamic and flexible company, ready to conduct business efficiently even in the face of strong pressure from competitors.

We successfully introduce financial instruments that make our cooperation with partners independent of adverse external factors," Mikheev said.

"It bears fruit. Despite the sanctions, we delivered ahead of schedule all components of the S-400 air defense systems to Turkey, established and opened the world's first joint venture for the production of 200-series Kalashnikov assault rifles in India," he said.