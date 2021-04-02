Russia Completes 12,000-Troop Military Exercise With Iskander Missile Systems in Far East

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) More than 12,000 troops of Russia's Eastern Military District partook in the drills that ended on Friday in the Zabaykalsky Territory featuring the Iskander nuclear-capable missile systems, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

"The command post exercise involved more than 12,000 servicemen and about 3,000 units of weapons and military equipment, including about 60 aircraft, such as Su-25 and Su-30SM jets, Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters, and up to 10 drones," the ministry said.

The drills took place at the Tsugol range and included both defensive and offensive exercises, according to the statement.

"The practical part involved 'Solntsepek' heavy multiple rocket launchers, supporting the offensive advance. Additionally, the crews of Iskander tactical missile systems hit the submerged command posts of the simulation enemy with training (electronic) air-launched ballistic missiles," the statement read.

The human component of the drills included artillery, tank and motorized rifle troops and reconnaissance units of the Eastern Military District stationed in the Zabaykalsky Territory and the Amur Region, the ministry said.

The exercise was the final stage of the Eastern Military District's winter cycle of training.