Russia Completes 1st Part of S-400 Deliveries to Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Russia completed on Thursday the first part of the supply of S-400 air defense systems to Turkey , the deliveries have taken a total of 30 special flights since July 12, Russia 's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said.

"On July 25, Rosoboronexport fulfilled the first part of its obligations to its Turkish partners on the supply of S-400 air defense systems designed and manufactured by Almaz-Antey concern.

In total, starting from July 12, more than 30 special flights were made to Turkey with the first batch of elements of the air defense system," the company's CEO Alexander Mikheev told reporters in Moscow.

Rosoboronexport signed a contract for the supply of S-400 missile systems to Turkey in April 2017. It is the largest export contract of the company with NATO countries.

According to the contract, Russia will supply Turkey with four battalions of the S-400 air defense system for about $2.5 billion.