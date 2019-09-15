Russia Completes 2nd Stage of S-400 Missile System Components Delivery - Turkish Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Russia has completed the second stage of delivery of S-400 air defense missile system components to Turkey, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The deliveries of elements of the second battery of the S-400 air defense missile systems to the Murted air base, which began on August 27, has completed today," the statement said.

Personnel training and installation of the air defense systems continues, according to the statement. It is planned that by April 2020 they will be put into operation.

Moscow and Ankara signed an agreement for the delivery of four Russian S-400 batteries worth $2.5 billion in December 2017. The contract has been strongly criticized by the United States and NATO, which have cited concerns over the S-400's incompatibility with existing NATO systems.