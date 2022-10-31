UrduPoint.com

Russia Completes Conscription Under Partial Mobilization - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Russia completed conscription for military service within partial mobilization, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Russia completed conscription for military service within partial mobilization, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"On behalf of the Minister of Defense, Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu, the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces sent instructions to the commanders of the military districts and the commander of the Northern Fleet to report on the completion of partial mobilization measures by November 1. In accordance with these instructions, all activities related to conscription of citizens in reserve for military service by military commissariats together with the executive authorities of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, have been terminated," the ministry said.

The preparation and delivery of subpoenas are stopped, warning stations and headquarters, collection points, as well as buildings allocated by decisions of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation "are subject to release for functioning or use for their previous purpose."

All personnel of the military registration and enlistment offices are ordered to return from October 31 to the performance of their duties in the regular mode.

"In the future, the work of the military commissariats in recruiting the Russian Armed Forces will be organized only by accepting volunteers and candidates for military service under the contract," the ministry added.

