Russia Completes Delivering Pantsir-S1 Missile Systems to Serbia - State Arms Exporter

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Russia completed delivering Pantsir-S1 missile systems under contract with Serbia, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, told Sputnik.

"At the beginning of 2020, one battery of Pantsir-S1 air defense missile system was delivered to Serbia.

The supply of modern models of air defense systems will allow Serbia to maintain the security of its territory from external threats from any enemy," Shugayev said.

He added that Belgrade and Moscow were negotiating exports of air defense systems to the Balkan country.

"At the moment, negotiations are ongoing on the possibility of supplying modern air defense systems to Serbia, I think it is too early to speak about any specific models," Shugayev said.