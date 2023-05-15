Russia Completes Development of Ptitselov Anti-Aircraft Missile System - Rostec

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The High Precision Systems holding, which is part of Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec, has finished developing the Ptitselov ("Bird Catcher") airborne anti-aircraft missile system, a Rostec representative told Sputnik.

The representative said that earlier, the close-range Sosna anti-aircraft missile system was developed, mounted on the chassis of a BMP-3 infantry combat vehicle.

"A similar system was developed in the interests of the (Russian) Airborne Forces on the basis of the BMD-4M (infantry fighting vehicle)," the Rostec representative told Sputnik.