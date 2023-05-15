UrduPoint.com

Russia Completes Development Of Ptitselov Anti-Aircraft Missile System - Rostec

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 05:40 AM

Russia Completes Development of Ptitselov Anti-Aircraft Missile System - Rostec

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The High Precision Systems holding, which is part of Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec, has finished developing the Ptitselov ("Bird Catcher") airborne anti-aircraft missile system, a Rostec representative told Sputnik.

The representative said that earlier, the close-range Sosna anti-aircraft missile system was developed, mounted on the chassis of a BMP-3 infantry combat vehicle.

"A similar system was developed in the interests of the (Russian) Airborne Forces on the basis of the BMD-4M (infantry fighting vehicle)," the Rostec representative told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicle

Recent Stories

City cruising to third straight PL title in a row

City cruising to third straight PL title in a row

6 hours ago
 Global oil industry requires $12.1 trillion in inv ..

Global oil industry requires $12.1 trillion in investments up to 2045: OPEC Secr ..

8 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring ..

Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring workshops by Kalimat Foundatio ..

9 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of Univer ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of University of Dubai

9 hours ago
 SEWA completes number of projects in Central Regio ..

SEWA completes number of projects in Central Region

9 hours ago
 Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting G ..

Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.