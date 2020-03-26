Russia Completing Tests of Elements of S-500 Prospective Air Defense System - Developer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Tests of certain elements of Russia's next-generation S-500 air defense missile system, including its launcher, are being completed, the director-general of the Design Bureau for Special Machine-Building (part of Almaz-Antey company), has said.

"In the interests of the air and missile defense troops, company experts have created units of the next-generation Triumfator-M mobile air defense system ... A launcher, components of a multi-functional locator and a missile defense locator, an equipped chassis for a command post, and transport units for an early-warning radar system have been developed, and their tests are being completed," Vladimir Dolbenkov has said in an interview with the Russian Defense magazine.