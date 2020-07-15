UrduPoint.com
Russia Complied With OPEC+ Deal In June By 99%, To Continue Fully Complying - Novak

Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Russia Complied With OPEC+ Deal in June by 99%, to Continue Fully Complying - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Russia complied with OPEC+ oil output cuts by 99 percent in June and remains committed to fully complying, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday.

"In June, Russia complied [with OPEC+ cuts] by 99 percent, we remain committed to further compliance by 100 percent," Novak said.

Russian companies will not have any problem increasing output after OPEC+ relaxes restrictions in August, the minister said.

