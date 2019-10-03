Russia Complies With Obligations of Global Security, World Order Guarantor - Putin

(@imziishan)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Russia is fully complying with its obligations as one of the guarantors of global security and world order, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"Our country fully complies with its duties as one of the guarantors of the existing world order, and I am convinced it will continue this way, it will be especially effective if we work jointly," Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.