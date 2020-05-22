UrduPoint.com
Russia Complies With WHO Rules On Recording COVID-19 Fatalities - Deputy Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russia complies with the rules of the World Health Organization (WHO) on recording COVID-19 fatalities, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Friday.

"When recording the cause of death, we use the common international regulations that were formulated by the World Health Organization on April 20, this year," Golikova said.

