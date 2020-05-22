Russia Complies With WHO Rules on Recording COVID-19 Fatalities - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia complies with the rules of the World Health Organization (WHO) on recording COVID-19 fatalities, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russia complies with the rules of the World Health Organization (WHO) on recording COVID-19 fatalities, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Friday.

"When recording the cause of death, we use the common international regulations that were formulated by the World Health Organization on April 20, this year," Golikova said.