Russia Concerned About Armed Incident On Tajik-Kyrgyz Border - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Russia is concerned about reports on an armed incident on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

"We are concerned about the information about the armed incident that took place on the evening of January 27 this year on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Unfortunately, there are victims and injured on both sides," the statement says.

Moscow welcomes the agreements reached by Bishkek and Dushanbe on a ceasefire and the withdrawal of armed forces from the border, the ministry's spokesman Alexey Zaytsev said.

"We welcome the agreements reached between the Kyrgyz and Tajik sides on a ceasefire, withdrawal of armed forces from the border and joint patrolling of this area," he said.

Moscow supports the appeal of the secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Stanislav Zas, to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan with a call to resolve conflicts exclusively by peaceful diplomatic means, he added.

Injured Russia Bishkek Dushanbe Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan January Border From

