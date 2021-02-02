Russia Concerned About Attempts to Involve Sweden in NATO Activities - Sergey Lavrov

Russia is concerned about NATO's persistent attempts to involve Sweden in its activities, including by engaging it in joint exercises, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"We consider the Swedish policy of non-participation in military alliances to be an important factor of regional stability. And, of course, we are concerned about the attempts to consistently draw Stockholm into interaction with the North Atlantic alliance," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after a meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

According to Lavrov, Sweden is increasingly taking part in the joint exercises with NATO and making its territory available for NATO military maneuvers.

The minister believes that there are no such problems in Northern Europe that would require the involvement of any military and political alliances.

"All the problems that exist there can be solved by regional states themselves," he said.

Lavrov also expressed hope that Russia's numerous proposals on normalizing security dialogue in this part of Europe would be considered and Moscow would receive a specific reaction.