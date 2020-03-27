UrduPoint.com
Russia Concerned About Breaches Of Arms Embargo In Libya - Nebenzia

Fri 27th March 2020

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Russia is concerned by violations of the arms embargo in Libya that destabilize the situation not only in the country but the entire Sahel region in Africa, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a Security Council meeting held via video conferencing.

"We are concerned by reported violations of the arms embargo and stress that external stakeholders must stop fueling the conflict," Nebenzia said on Thursday. "Illegal arms traffic in Libya destabilizes the situation both in the country and in the Sahara-Sahel region.

"

Nebenzia also expressed concern about the fact that despite the accepted by the warring parties humanitarian pause, aimed at mitigating the potential threat of the coronavirus disease, fighting in Libya has continued.

He further urged the Libyan Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army to cease hostilities through the means of dialogue within the work of the Joint Military Commission 5+5.

