Russia Concerned About Deconfliction Protocol Violations By Coalition In Syria - Military

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Russia is concerned about the systematic violations of deconfliction protocols related to the flights of "coalition" UAVs over northern Syria, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"The Russian side once again expresses concern about the systematic violations of deconfliction protocols related to the flights of unmanned aerial vehicles of the 'International Anti-Terrorist Coalition' in the airspace over the northern regions of Syria. Nine cases of violations were recorded during the day," Gurinov told a briefing.

The increase in the number of flight protocol violations leads to an escalation of tensions, and does not contribute to mutual and constructive cooperation, the official said, adding that the Russian side is not responsible for the safety of uncoordinated flights of unmanned aerial vehicles.

