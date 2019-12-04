UrduPoint.com
Russia Concerned About NATO Budget Increase Plans, Will Not Engage In Arms Race - Peskov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:06 PM

Moscow is concerned about NATO's plans to increase military expenditures, but Russia will not engage in an arms race, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Moscow is concerned about NATO's plans to increase military expenditures, but Russia will not engage in an arms race, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly said that Russia will not get involved in an arms race and an expense race that is detrimental to the economy.

Putin has repeatedly stressed that we act in a different way in this case, there is parity in our security, in terms of strategic stability for a number of years, the future is guaranteed, and Russia continues to follow this path," Peskov told reporters when asked if Russia would increase defense spending in response to NATO's actions.

He said NATO was pursuing a policy of deterrence and expansion in relation to Russia.

