Russia Concerned About Pentagon Efforts To Place Biological Labs In CIS States - Patrushev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:13 PM

Russia Concerned About Pentagon Efforts to Place Biological Labs in CIS States - Patrushev

Russia is concerned about the Pentagon's activities aimed at placing laboratories, where biological weapons could be developed, in CIS countries, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Russia is concerned about the Pentagon's activities aimed at placing laboratories, where biological weapons could be developed, in CIS countries, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"[Russia] is concerned about the Pentagon's efforts to create biological laboratories across the world, which are engaged in studies of infectious diseases and where biological weapons could be developed, especially in CIS countries," Patrushev said in his article Russia's Security in the Modern World published in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

According to him, it is necessary to maintain close coordination with other countries, including by means of bilateral agreements in the sphere of biological security.

