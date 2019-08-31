Russia Concerned About Rising Tensions on South Ossetia-Georgia Border - Foreign Ministry

Moscow is concerned about the escalation of tensions on the border between South Ossetia and Georgia, urges both sides to show restraint, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Moscow is concerned about the escalation of tensions on the border between South Ossetia and Georgia , urges both sides to show restraint, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"We express serious concern regarding the escalation of tensions on the border between South Ossetia and Georgia, provoked by the construction of a police checkpoint near the South Ossetian village of Tsnelisi ... We urge the sides to show restraint and continue constructive discussion of disputable issues within the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism [IPRM], and also the Geneva discussions on security and stability in Transcaucasia," the ministry said in a statement.

"In recent months, Tbilisi has been deliberately increasing tensions on the border through provocations and propaganda campaigns, conducted with the support of western countries," the ministry stressed.

On Thursday, following Georgia's refusal to dismantle the checkpoint, Russian and Ossetian participants of the IPRM event walked out during the talks. The next meeting is scheduled for October 2.