Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:05 PM

Russia Concerned About Situation in Mali, Calls for Peaceful Settlement - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russia is concerned about the situation in Mali, calls for the release of transitional authorities and peaceful settlement of all disputes, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Late on Monday, a source told Sputnik that the Malian military arrested the interim president and the prime minister and transported them to an army base near the capital of Bamako. Mali's interim Vice President Assimi Goita said on Tuesday they were ousted for violating the transition charter. Earlier in the day, the media reported that the interim president and the prime minister tendered resignation.

"Moscow is concerned about the developments in Mali.

We call for the release of the transitional leadership and a peaceful settlement of the current situation, we consider it important to ensure progressive dynamics in returning the situation in this country to a constitutional track on the basis of a nationwide inclusive dialogue," Zakharova said during a briefing.

The spokeswoman also called on all sides to act in line with the constitution and hold elections as scheduled.

According to Zakharova, Russia will continue, including as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to participate in efforts to normalize the situation in Mali, as well as provide support to the country on a bilateral basis.

