Russia Concerned About Terrorists Escaping From Prisons In Northeast Syria - Nebenzia

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Russia Concerned About Terrorists Escaping From Prisons in Northeast Syria - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russia is concerned about reports indicating that  terrorists are escaping from prisons in northeast Syria and are replenishing sleeping cells throughout the middle East, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"We are concerned with reports of prison riots, terrorists escaping or, even worse, released for bribes," Nebenzia said. "Escaping terrorists replenish the so-called sleeping cells and scatter throughout the Middle East."

Nebenzia said Russia has information about US forces training and supplying with weapons extremists in Syria's At Tanf area, and asked to provide comments on the information.

"Several more militants escaped from there and confessed to participating in attacks on governmental sites after undergoing training by American instructors," he said.

Russia has also seen reports that a special building intended to serve to try militants, including foreign terrorist fighters, is being built in northeast Syria, Nebenzia also said.

"We would like to hear from the representatives of the United States, which is in control of these areas, on the basis of legislation of which country and how these trials, in general, will proceed," Nebenzia added.

