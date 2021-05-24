UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Concerned About Tikhanovskaya's New Calls For Protests In Belarus - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Russia Concerned About Tikhanovskaya's New Calls for Protests in Belarus - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Russia has concerns over Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's latest call for protests in Belarus in August-September, and hopes the country's populace will not follow those trying to exploit the current situation for their own interests, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are concerned about Tikhanovskaya's latest calls for mobilizing protests in August-September this year. We hope that the Belarusian people will show its inherent wisdom and will not take their cue from those who are trying to use the situation for their own vested interests," Lavrov told Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

According to the minister, Russia will not leave Belarus in the lurch.

Belarus has been in a prolonged political crisis after the August 9 presidential election, won by Alexander Lukashenko for the sixth time.

The opposition has not recognized the results, claiming that opposition candidate Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute resulted in mass protests across the country. Several Western countries, including the United States and the European Union, have slapped sanctions on Belarusian officials deemed responsible for alleged electoral fraud and protest suppression.

The situation in Belarus was exacerbated on Sunday by an incident with a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius, which had to make an emergency landing in Minsk due to a bomb threat. The alert later turned out to be false. To escort the plane, Belarus deployed a fighter jet.

Among the passengers was Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as extremist. He was detained during the stopover at the Minsk airport and may face up to fifteen years in prison.

Related Topics

Election Protest Russia European Union Minsk Alert Athens Vilnius Belarus United States May August Sunday From Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan shares her childhood joke with fans

16 minutes ago

Maryam Mujtaba, first woman from AJK, to become co ..

44 minutes ago

Dubai registers AED92 billion worth of real estate ..

56 minutes ago

Summer Spotlight—OPPO Enco Air True Wireless Ear ..

1 hour ago

Italian Super Cup will return to Saudi Arabia next ..

20 minutes ago

Boris Johnson sets wedding date: report

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.