Russia Concerned About Ukraine Targeting 'Undesirable' Public Opinion Leaders - Nebenzia

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 01:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russia is concerned about the Ukrainian government targeting so-called undesirable public opinion leaders amid the ongoing Russian special operation in the country, Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"We have serious concerns regarding the measures being taken by Kiev to physically eliminate undesirable public opinion leaders," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council session on Ukraine.

Nebenzia listed a number of figures, including scientists, journalists, historians and others, who have allegedly been targeted by the Ukrainian authorities and said Russia awaits a fair assessment of this witch hunt by Western colleagues and human rights organizations.

