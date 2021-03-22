UrduPoint.com
Russia Concerned About UK's Military Activities In Arctic - Senior Diplomat

Mon 22nd March 2021 | 03:00 PM

The military activities of the United Kingdom in the Arctic trigger concerns with Russia, Ambassador at Large for the Arctic Cooperation at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nikolay Korchunov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The military activities of the United Kingdom in the Arctic trigger concerns with Russia, Ambassador at Large for the Arctic Cooperation at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nikolay Korchunov said.

The remark came in light of media reports last week that the UK's naval forces would deploy a frigate in the Barents Sea to prevent Russia from gaining control over new sea trade routes in the Arctic that might emerge due to the melting of polar ice caps, caused by global warming. According to Korchunov, Russia believes that non-Arctic countries should not bring elements of confrontation to the region or contribute to the emergence of any sources of divisions.

"In this regard, the military activities of the UK in the Arctic latitudes cannot but cause our concern, since the UK is not an Arctic state. When the UK joined the Arctic Council, it took on relevant commitments, including commitments to preserve the Arctic as a zone of peace, constructive cooperation and low tension," Korchunov said at a press briefing following a virtual ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council.

The official added that Moscow did not welcome the appearance of the non-Arctic states' military contingents in the region.

