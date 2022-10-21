Russia Concerned About Unrest in Chad, Hopes for Prompt Stabilization - Foreign Ministry

Russia is concerned about unrest in Chad and hopes that the country's authorities will manage to stabilize the situation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Russia is concerned about unrest in Chad and hopes that the country's authorities will manage to stabilize the situation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

On Thursday, Chad's Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo said that some 50 people died and nearly 300 were injured in protests across the country against the government's decision to extend transition period and postpone presidential elections.

"We are concerned about the development of the situation in the Republic of Chad where mass protests took place in N'Djamena and other big cities on October 20, with over 1,500 participating in demonstrations," the message read.

The ministry said, citing the Russian embassy in Chad, that there were no Russian citizens among victims of the protests.

"We hope that Chadian authorities will manage to stabilize the situation.

We assume that the dialogue with protesters within the law and avoiding actions that could lead to the escalation of the conflict should be the basis for the normalization of the situation," the foreign ministry noted.

The Central African country has been rocked by unrest after caretaker leader Mahamat Idriss Deby delayed the elections for another two years and presented a new interim administration. On Thursday, media reported that many people took to the streets of the country's capital, N'Djamena, to protest against the transitional administration.

The elections were due to be held in October of this year, wrapping up an 18-month transition period that followed the death in April 2021 of Chad's longstanding president, Idriss Deby Itno.