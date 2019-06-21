Russia Concerned About US-Financed Biological Labs Worldwide - Health Watchdog

Russia is concerned that the over 200 US-funded biomedical laboratories across the globe may pose a potential threat of pathogens being used for biological warfare, the head of national health and epidemic watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said Friday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Russia is concerned that the over 200 US-funded biomedical laboratories across the globe may pose a potential threat of pathogens being used for biological warfare, the head of national health and epidemic watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said Friday.

"Today, there are more than 200 laboratories in the world engaged in research that is closed and largely funded by the US Department of Defense," Anna Popova told reporters.

She noted that the threat of the use of biological pathogens was increasing.

Commenting on the situation around the Richard Lugar Center for Public Health and Research in Georgia, she said that laboratories that were funded a third party's defense ministry were also a cause for concern.

"If a laboratory is funded by a defense ministry, then all the more this causes suspicion. Of course, Russia and members of the Commonwealth of Independent States have to develop additional measures of protection against possible threats, which are real today and which are quite likely to come from those laboratories that probably operate as research laboratories, and, of course, meant to make new pathogens," Popova added.

In September, former Georgian Minister of State Security Igor Giorgadze said the US-funded Lugar lab might have carried out lethal experiments on Hepatitis C patients. Giorgadze said he had information that 30 individuals had died in December 2015, and 43 more in April and August of 2016, all after being given treatment at the laboratory, with the causes of the deaths unconfirmed.

Moscow has repeatedly expressed concerns over the Pentagon's use of laboratories in Georgia to research ways to deliver and unleash biological weapons agents in breach of international accords. Georgia and the United States have both dismissed the accusations.